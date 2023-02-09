Tuloso-Midway softball and baseball gear up for another long season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Tuloso-Midway baseball and softball programs are looking for another deep UIL 4A playoff run after both teams fell in the fourth round of playoffs the past two seasons.

Tuloso-Midway baseball is on a roll after winning 22 games two years ago and then 27 last year, breaking the program's single-season record both times. Eight starters return to the roster including senior pitcher and shortstop Mark Chapa.

This year, the Warriors brought in a new head coach, John Moody, and his son Mattux.

"It's a little new the way we run things and the way that everything is going around now," Eloy Rios, Tuloso-Midway junior third and second baseman, said. "We are using the word hashtag WE and it's going pretty well. I mean it's a lot more team based."

The Moody family joins a T-M team that is ranked sixth in class 4A's preseason poll.

"They're good ball players. Very talented people and I know they'll fill the role in pretty well," Alberto Puente, Tuloso-Midway senior shortstop, said. "We're going to be a scrappy team this year, but I know we can just play our game and relax out there and have fun."

The Warriors season opener is set for Monday, Feb. 20th on the road in Victoria. The first pitch against Victoria West starts at 6 p.m.

The Texas high school softball regular season is less than a week away. The Cherokees returns 10 athletes to their roster, including 4 starters.

"We just have a lot of fun and we have a lot of energy," Rayven Ramos, Tuloso-Midway senior centerfielder, said. "I think if we keep our energy high that we'll be able to go far in the playoffs and we're very focused this year."

The Cherokees defense is led by starting pitcher Clarissa Valdez and sophomore shortstop Demiree Stafford. Five senior leaders are hoping to take the Cherokees all the way to state.

"Our lineup is going really deep," Abby Hill, Tuloso-Midway senior first baseman, said. "We have a lot of returners and a lot of freshmen, so I think it adds to everything. We have a lot of speed this year."

The Cherokees start their season at home next Tuesday on Valentine's Day. The first pitch against Laredo United South is set for 7 p.m.

