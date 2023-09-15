Tuloso-Midway shuts out West Oso 40-0 on Game Night South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our week four Game Night South Texas high school football matchup featured the undefeated Tuloso-Midway Warriors hosting the West Oso Bears. The Warriors stayed undefeated, improving their season record to (4-0) for the first time since 2009, after shutting out West Oso 40-0.

Tuloso-Midway got off to a slow start, but converted on fourth down twice. Once on a 32-yard pass from junior quarterback Braycen Beazell to Joe Ayala to get inside the 10-yard line. Then on another fourth down, Beazell avoided the sack and scored. The Warriors 2-point conversion was good for the 8-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Warriors extended their lead in the second quarter when Beazell delivered a 30-yard pass to Jeremiah Garza. Tuloso-Midway extends their lead to 15-0.

West Oso finally got in the red-zone at the end of the first half, but a fumble by the holder ended with Tuloso-Midway's Jeremiah Pacheco finding the endzone on a scoop score. The Warriors entered halftime with a 23-0 lead.

Tuloso-Midway's offense failed to score in the third quarter, but not their field goal unit. Heron Hernandez drilled one through the uprights from 32 yards and then Pacheco scored on an interception to give the Warriors a 32-0 lead.

Tuloso-Midway found the endzone one more time in the fourth quarter. Beazell ran it in on a quarterback keeper, and the Warriors won 40-0.

Up next, Tuloso-Midway (4-0) battles the H.M. King (2-2) in their first UIL District 16-4A matchup of the season on Friday, Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m.