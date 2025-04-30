Watch Now
Tuloso-Midway pitcher Emanuel Reyes signs with Texas A&M International baseball

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway pitcher Emanuel Reyes has signed to play baseball for the Texas A&M International Dustdevils. Reyes celebrated the signing with family, friends, teammates and coaches at Sports Fitness Solutions.

Reyes began his baseball journey at age 7 and is now following his dream to play at the collegiate level.

"Very first offer I got about a couple of months ago, and I have family there. A cousin, Mark Chapa. He pushed for it, really pushed for it. They're really supportive from the start and have a lot of confidence in me," Reyes said.

He plans on studying health care administration.

