CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 4A No. 3 Tuloso-Midway Warriors only won game one 2-0 against Grulla, but in game two The Warriors shut out the Gators 12-0. All runs scored in the fourth inning.

Tuloso-Midway's Josh Garcia, Emanuel Reyes, Max Lara and Javier Vela each drove in 2 runs for the Warriors.

Lara earned the win on the mound. He surrendered only 1 hit while striking out 6 batters and walking 2.

Up next, Tuloso-Midway plays the winner of Rockport-Fulton and Somerset.