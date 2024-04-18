Watch Now
Tuloso-Midway catcher Aubrey Gilchrist signs with Schreiner University softball

Posted at 11:35 PM, Apr 17, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tradition of sending athletes to college continues for Tuloso-Midway softball as Cherokee senior Aubrey Gilchrist signed her National Letter of Intent to play for Schreiner University.

Gilchrist adds power at the plate, plus she's got an arm that can get the throw out at second. An exciting moment for Gilchrist, her team and family.

"It's a very eye-opening moment because we've worked so hard for this day," Gilchrist said. "It's just made my whole family feel proud and I'm so happy."

The catcher plans on studying mechanical engineering.

"I love Schreiner so much because its Hill Country," Gilchrist said. "It's a very beautiful campus and it just fits so well for me. It felt like home when I stepped onto campus."

