Tuloso-Midway builds bonds on the diamond for Family Fun Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Tuloso-Midway Cherokees softball program ended their 2022 campaign in the UIL 4A Regional Semifinals. Now in 2023, they start the year by joining forces with Warriors baseball to work together on a common goal.

Tuloso-Midway's field is ready for the first full week of practice as the Cherokees enter the softball season on the class 4A watch list.

"Great lineup honestly. We've got a bunch of good freshmen coming up," Clarissa Valdez, Tuloso-Midway junior right-hander pitcher and utility, said. "We have me and my sister combo, great hitters. It's going to be an amazing season."

They're also doing work off the field. Players teaming up together here in the dugout to make sure everything is ready for game day.

"It means a lot like coming together, putting in the work, staying after to put in more work," Demiree Stafford, Tuloso-Midway sophomore middle infielder, said. "It just shows our dedication."

Both softball and baseball worked together on the painting project to prep their facilities for the season.

"Probably getting dirty," Mark Chapa, Tuloso-Midway senior pitcher and middle infielder, said. "That would probably be the best part."

"To be honest I just held the trays and let the girls take care of it, so I just stood there and did my part," Mattux Moody, Tuloso-Midway senior catcher, said.

Both teams are on the preseason rankings list, and joining forces is the first step to strengthening their programs.

"Coach (Sally) DeLeon and my dad, Coach (John) Moody, they've been getting together trying to find things for baseball and softball to bond together," Moody said.

"We've never really done that before and I mean it was just a great experience to actually bond with softball for the first time and maybe grow our TM family," Chapa said.

Tuloso-Midway softball ranked ninth on the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll that was last posted June 6, 2022. TM baseball sits sixth on Diamond Pro/THSB top 10.

Softball scrimmages start on Saturday, Jan. 28 and the first day of games begins Monday, Feb. 13. Baseball practice is back in action this Friday.