Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Fever

Actions

Tuesday Volleys: Veterans Memorial sweeps Ray, Moody out hits Miller

Highlights and scores from Tuesday volleyball
Veterans Memorial defeats Ray
Larissa Liska/KRIS 6
The Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles defeat Ray in three sets of high school volleyball.
Veterans Memorial defeats Ray
Posted at 10:14 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 23:14:00-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas  — A few Corpus Christi ISD teams matched up on the high school varsity volleyball court for a UIL 5A District 29 duel.

Veterans Memorial defeated Ray in three sets.

Moody bounced back against Miller, falling short in the first set.

TUESDAY VOLLEYS' SCORES:

  • Moody 3, Miller 1 (21-25, 18-25, 18-25 and 11-25)
  • Veterans Memorial 3, Ray 0 (25-18, 25-18 and 25-20)
  • Aransas Pass 3, Refugio 0
  • Banquete 3, Mathis 0
  • Calhoun 2, Calallen 3
  • Three Rivers 3, Incarnate Word Academy 2
  • Sinton 1, Cuero 3
  • Victoria East 0, Flour Bluff 3 (Lady Hornets remain undefeated 16-0)
  • Gregory-Portland 0, New Braunfels 3
  • Skidmore-Tynan 0, Rockport-Fulton 3
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Where to keep cool in the Coastal Bend