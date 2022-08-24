Tuesday Volleys: Veterans Memorial sweeps Ray, Moody out hits Miller

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few Corpus Christi ISD teams matched up on the high school varsity volleyball court for a UIL 5A District 29 duel.
Veterans Memorial defeated Ray in three sets.
Moody bounced back against Miller, falling short in the first set.
TUESDAY VOLLEYS' SCORES:
- Moody 3, Miller 1 (21-25, 18-25, 18-25 and 11-25)
- Veterans Memorial 3, Ray 0 (25-18, 25-18 and 25-20)
- Aransas Pass 3, Refugio 0
- Banquete 3, Mathis 0
- Calhoun 2, Calallen 3
- Three Rivers 3, Incarnate Word Academy 2
- Sinton 1, Cuero 3
- Victoria East 0, Flour Bluff 3 (Lady Hornets remain undefeated 16-0)
- Gregory-Portland 0, New Braunfels 3
- Skidmore-Tynan 0, Rockport-Fulton 3