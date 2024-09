CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial and King faced off for a UIL 5A District 29 matchup. King won the first set 25-23, but the Lady Eagles clawed back winning 25-21, 25-15 and 25-9. West Oso swept Annapolis Christian in a non-district meeting 25-18, 25-16 and 25-13.

Tuesday Volleys: Veterans Memorial rallies past King 3-1