Tuesday Volleys: Veterans Memorial, Flour Bluff and Carroll start district with a win

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most high school volleyball teams are in district play including Corpus Christi ISD and surrounding schools in UIL District 29-5A. This district is split up in zones like last year.
NORTH ZONE DISTRICT 29-51
Ray, Gregory-Portland, Miller, Victoria East and Victoria West
SOUTH ZONE DISTRICT 29-5A
King, Carroll, Flour Bluff, Veterans Memorial and Moody
SCORES
King 0, Flour Bluff 3 (25-11, 25-23, 25-19)
Veterans Memorial 3, Moody 0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-23)
Miller 0, Carroll 3 (25-14, 25-16, 25-14)
Victoria East 0, Gregory-Portland 3
Rockport-Fulton 3, West Oso 1
Robstown 0, Tuloso-Midway 3
Alice 0, Calallen 3
Calhoun 3, Sinton 1
Mathis 0, Goliad 3
Yorktown 0, Skidmore-Tynan 3
Bloomington 3, Woodsboro 0
Cotulla 0, Freer 3
Kenedy 0, Refugio 3
Texas School for the Deaf 0, Incarnate Word Academy 3 (IWA is on an 11-game winning streak)
IWA Lady Angels are 4-0 in District on Senior Night. Honored to be recognized for:— Isabella N Collins (@Bella_Collins_5) September 20, 2023
1000 Career Assists
650 Career Digs
240 Career Aces
200 Career Kills