CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles and Flour Bluff Lady Hornets won two tough non-district matchups 3-1 on Tuesday.

Veterans Memorial defeated Tuloso-Midway 25-15, 26-24, 23-35 and 25-22. Flour Bluff held off Calallen 25-17, 20-25, 25-9 and 25-21.