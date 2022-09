District play is in full swing in Texas high school volleyball. The Sinton Lady Pirates defeated the West Oso Lady Bears in four sets (25-12, 27-25, 21-25, and 25-23) for UIL 4A District 30.

SCORES

Sinton 3, West Oso 1

Gregory-Portland 0, Katy 3

Calallen 0, United 3

Ingleside 0, Beeville 3

Alice 0, Tuloso-Midway 3

Miller 0, Rockport-Fulton 3

Odem 0, Aransas Pass 3