Truman Thompson tops 2,000 career points in Rays 58-49 win over King

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans secured a much needed UIL District 29-5A win over King 58-49 on Tuesday. Ray senior Truman Thompson needed 11 points to surpass 2,000 career and he scored 19.

"It's amazing. It's a great feeling. You know I love playing with these guys," Thompson said. "I'm happy they give me the opportunity to score every night. It feels even better that we got a big district win tonight. I love it."

Larissa Liska

Thompson's teammate Harrison Pohlmeir scored 10 points. The Texans are sitting fourth in the district standings with less than two weeks before playoffs.

"We've got a couple more games we need to win," Thompson said. "We need to win at least three of these next four games to clinch playoffs. You know they're big games and we've got to win them to clinch the playoffs. That's what we're shooting for."