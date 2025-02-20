Tritons kickoff second season with new head coach Johnny Anderson in new AF1 league

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Tritons are back in arena football for their second season, but in a new league with a new head coach. Former assistant head coach Johnny Anderson takes over the team in the Arena Football One league.

They return a few players, but there will be a lot of new faces on the roster. The wide receiver corps in particular features Darius Prince who was a highly touted free agent coming from Albany. He played two preseason games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

"As you see the receiving corps is an average of 6-foot-4, so that's great," said Anderson. "Quarterbacks are a very challenging group too. 60-foot-3 across the board. One at 6-foot-5, so we have a great group of kids."

Corpus Christi ISD will have two alumni on the roster. Moody linebacker Nathaniel Dunn returns after suffering an injury before last season. He helped Corpus Christi Fury's 2014 arena team win the UIFL Ultimate Bowl championship. Richard King running back alum Josiah King returns after playing the inaugural season with the Tritons.

"The community," said King. "Being able to go out and see the kids that I've seen last year and just being able to be around the community that we do have out here."

Training Camp starts Feb. 20 and end March 1 with a Blue and White game open to the public. The camp roster starts with 35 players and will be narrowed down to 24.

The first game is March 10 at 6 p.m. at the American Bank Center against the Nashville Kats. All the games this season will be nationally televised on VICE TV.