Tritons in trouble? Arena Football One responds to roster rumors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Tritons finished the inaugural 2024 season runner-up of American Indoor Football. Due to league troubles they were forced to find a new home in Arena Football 1. Since then, the Tritons started the season 3-0, until troubles hit the Tritons' roster.

Corpus Christi lost their next 2 games at home to SW Kansas Storm 47-40, and then a horrific 100-12 home loss to the Albany Firebirds. Since then, between April 28-29, the Tritons released 8 players and suspended 2 from the team indefinitely. One player that was released is their star receiver Darius Prince.

Tritons Transactions April 28-29

Jamell Winn II - Released

Terrance Ames - Released

Dwayne Hollis - Released

Darius Prince - Released

Reggie Howard - Released

Jerron McGaw - Suspended from team indefinitely

Aedan Johnson - Suspended from team indefinitely

Torrence Williams - Released

Isaiah McFarland - Released

Arthur Anderson - Released

The Arena Footbal One league responded to rumors with this statement on April 29.

Over the past week, there has been widespread news, rumors, speculation, and innuendo about the Corpus Christi Tritons and their status as members of Arena Football One.



The League is aware of all of this, and more that is not public at this time. We are working with all players, coaches, and teams to diligently gather all the relevant facts and information prior to a final resolution of this complex and fluid situation.



All information provided via theAF1.com is accurate and up to date, including schedules and player transactions. Arena Football One Statement on Corpus Christi Tritons

The Tritons schedule continues with a road trip to the Oregon Lightning (May 12) and the Firebirds (May 24). Then they're back at the American Bank Center for their final home game against the Nashville Kats (June 1). The regular season ends with another road trip to Oregon (June 8) and Nashville (June 14).

Despite recent struggles, the Tritons are sitting third in the AF1 Standings.