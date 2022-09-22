Travis "Pretty Boy" Crawford preps for second pro bout.

One of Coastal Bend's boxers has an upcoming professional fight all the way in New York, Travis "Pretty Boy" Crawford. No Limit Boxing Gym's first pro fighter will compete in Joe DeGuardia's Star Boxing Rockin' Fights 43 main card.

The 19-year-old will face Ronny Reyes in a 4 round super featherweight bout. Crawford is 0-1 at the pro level, but the Moody grad learned a lot about the feeling of the gloves under the big lights that will prepare him for round two.

"I feel like it's going to be a landslide win. He throws very wide, very open those are mainly the fighters I like to get because it's very easy to counter them and pick them apart," said Crawford. "I like to pretty much do everything. I like to move around, I like to counter and then if people want to brawl we can brawl. There's going to be a lot of us coming up, so just wait for it. I'm going to be a World Champion one day."

Crawford takes the ring at The Paramount in Huntington, New York on Saturday, Oct. 1 for Star Boxing's Rockin' Fights 43.

