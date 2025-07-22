Torres triumphs: Knockout punch one week after suffering collapsed lung

INGLESIDE, Texas — Boxing requires mental toughness knowing that when athletes send a jab, they could get a punch right back. Early July when Carlos Torres from Ingleside's Elite Fitness 361 stepped into the ring, his life was on a thinner rope.

"I made a commitment to not just the sport, but the contract that I signed. The doctors had already advised me like 'we don't advise you to fight.' It is life-threatening. All it takes is one punch in the right spot."

Carlos Torres has won three straight bouts as a professional boxer. The 5-foot-5 26-year-old's last win was a second round knockout punch against Daniel McCall in the 130 lb weight division.

"Jordan (Pinney) and I are always able to execute that game plan perfectly. We worked on a shift over, hook to the body, overhand right. Those are exactly the two punches that put him down."

Torres' triumph almost did not happen. A week before the fight, the 2017 Moody grad was sent to the emergency room at Christus Spohn Shoreline with a collapsed lung.

"They inserted a chest tube, and I had to stay in the there for four days. Be monitored and still make sure that the lung expands. Doesn't collapse again."

Carlos Torres

Torres did not train the week leading up to the fight. Walking up to the ring, he did not know if he'd see his family again. However after he won the fight...

"It was more 'ah it's over. I'm alive. I'm good. I think I'm good.' We won, so that's a plus."

Since joining Jordan Pinney and Elite Boxing, Torres has improved his overall record from 2-4 to 5-4.

"The main word that can sum him up is a Warrior. That's one reason that I decided to work with him. He's resilient. He has amazing work ethic. He's the first one in and the last one out."

Larissa Liska

Torres began boxing when he was about 10-years-old. Learning discipline at an early age, and now showing his commitment to his team and family.

"This is somebody you can support. You can count me in. I'm going to do everything I can to show up, fight and get the victory."

Fans can expect to see Carlos Torres in the ring at least one more time before the year end. To follow Torres in his journey check him out on Facebook here.

Torres' Professional Boxing Record

July 5, 2025: Knockout win vs. Daniel McCall

March 25: Knockout win vs. Jerimiah Robinson

Nov. 24, 2024: Win vs. Jacob Barrientez

Sept. 23: Loss vs. Israel Camacho

June 23: Win vs. Luis Fernandez

Dec. 22: Loss vs. John Atiles

Jul. 22: Loss vs. Fernando Bahena

Dec. 21: Knockout win vs. Justin Marquez

March 21: Loss vs. David Perez

Torres would also like to thank his sponsors.