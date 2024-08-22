Together We Can: King and Refugio teammates rally under coach Drew Cox

REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats football program has a lot of tradition. They won their last state championship in 2019. The Bobcats have a new head coach in charge. Drew Cox is taking over for Jason Herring, but Cox has been part of the Refugio program for 18 years.

"I'm still coaching offensive line. That's what I did before," Cox said. "That's what I've done for 40 years. That part hasn't changed."

Cox' offensive line returns with experience and a veteran running back corps led by senior Jordan King.

"It's amazing," King said. "I've been playing with the same line for a long time and the bond is just getting better and better."

The Bobcats also bring back their starting quarterback Kelan 'The Gunslinger' Brown. His receivers were not starters last fall, but they did get plenty of playing time.

"One of the groups I was happiest with in the scrimmage was the receivers because they blocked well and they caught well," Cox said. "Kelan (Brown) the quarterback is experienced. He looks about as good as he ever had this early."

This group of senior Bobcats finished state runner-up two years ago. Now their goal is to finish the job. Memories Jordan King does not take for granted sharing with his father James.

"It means the most to me you know playing under my dad for as long as I've been playing," King said. "It's just trying to go win it all now."

KRIS 6

"Well it's a bitter sweet moment," James King, Refugio running backs coach, said. "Me and him have been doing this since he was 5-years-old together. I basically got into this business teaching and coaching because of him. I wanted to be here with him and go on this ride with him."

KRIS 6

Bobcats senior offensive tackle and defensive end Tomas Gallegos is playing both ways this season.

"I know this is my first year on the defensive line, but I'm confident," Gallegos said. "I know we've put in the work and I believe this defensive line can be one of the greatest."

Refugio will battle in UIL 2A-DI District 16. A different district than Ganado, who knocked the Bobcats out of playoffs last fall. One thing Refugio learned is to play one game at a time.

"Our slogan is together we can, and I believe we can," Gallegos said. "Everyone plays their part as a team and we'll be able to make it what we want."

Refugio kicks off their season on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. in Cotulla.

Brown is one of six Coastal Bend senior quarterbacks that have been selected for the KRIS Super 6 Showcase. A combine where the quarterbacks will showcase their skills for the community and hopefully recruiters. The showcase airs Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. on KRIS 6.

KRIS Super 6 Showcase Senior Quarterbacks:

Triston Handson, Sinton

Kelan 'The Gunslinger' Brown, Refugio

Jayden 'J.J.' Paluseo, Flour Bluff

Trevor Long, Miller

Logan Rodriguez, Orange Grove

Reed Dooms, Gregory-Portland