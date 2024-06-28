Tidal Wave play inaugural home opener; fall to Texas Smoke in Women's Pro Fastpitch

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Coastal Bend Tidal Wave hosted the Texas Smoke for their inaugural season home opener on Thursday. The Tidal Wave's sixth inning comeback fell short 4-2 in game one of their 4-game homestand.

The Texas Smoke took an early 4-0 lead through the first two innings, but the Tidal Wave answered in the sixth. Julia Jimenez hit to the shortstop for fielder's choice that ended with an error that led to an RBI. Then Rylen Wiggens capitalized on a 2-out rally for another RBI.

Cassie Valdez pitched a complete game for the Tidal Wave. She dealt 6 strikeouts in 7 innings in the home opener, which was also her 24th birthday.

"It was amazing. I mean this is more than I could have dreamed of," Valdez said. "I love these girls. I've known them for such a short amount of time, but they're awesome and we're all just so fortunate to just mesh really well and have coaches that let us do our thing. This was just fun you know and we competed."

Fairgrounds Field, formerly known as Aviator Stadium for the baseball team, has not hosted any game since maybe 2008.

"I think its great that they are utilizing this field, and its not going to waste," Lupita Garza, Robstown resident, said. "You know, the kids can benefit, the community can benefit and it brings jobs. It brings more unity in the community."

Tidal Wave vs. Texas Smoke Homestand (June 27-30)

Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday at 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here.