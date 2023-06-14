Three Rivers ready to represent at Dave Campbell's Texas Football 7on7 State Tournament

Dave Campbell's Texas Football has hosted 7on7 State Tournaments since 1998, but it was not until 2007 when they started splitting it up by divisions making it fair for smaller schools. So far this spring, at least one team will represent the Coastal Bend in Division III, the Three Rivers Bulldogs.

"We're trying to bring what we have from 7on7 to real football," Derek Lancaster, Three Rivers senior wide receiver, said. "All that correlates together and it's really going well for us."

The Three Rivers Bulldogs learned a lot in College Station last year, and now they get to compete at Dave Campbell's Texas Football state 7on7 for the second year in-a-row.

"It definitely is a different vantage point because it can be harder sometimes the defense knows your passing the ball," Caden Soliz, Three Rivers senior quarterback, said. "It helps us come up with good schemes and things like that to help us do good in 7on7."

The Bulldogs have participated in competitive 7on7 for three years now, and after finishing second in district behind UIL 2A state runner-up Refugio Three Rivers is seeing the benefits.

"Conditioning helps a lot," Sebastian Steele, Three Rivers senior slot receiver, said. "Being out here during the summer and all the heat it helps when Friday nights come along when you're winded and you can just push through because you've been doing it all summer."

Three Rivers 2021 grad, JUJU Garcia is giving back to his alma mater by coaching the team. He's studying to become a coach one day at Texas A&M-Kingsville.

"I go out here and there's older guys I'm coaching against, but I just keep my composure," David Ray Garcia Jr. 'JUJU', Three Rivers 7on7 coach, said. "I know I'm young. I got my team together, and we're going to go out there and run it at state."

Going back to state is something his father would have been very proud to see. Unfortunately he passed away, but JUJU is proud to lead the Bulldogs in memory his dad.

"I know he is up there," Garcia said. "Today marks five years, so today is a special day and I know he is up there watching me."

With every rep the Bulldogs are getting better, but at the end of the day it's about making memories.

"Just the team being together it just feels surreal. I would never want to trade this moment for anything else," Lancaster said. "You know, it feels so great to be out here with my team, and I wouldn't trade it for anything else."

The Texas State 7on7 Tournament is set for June 22-24 at Veterans Memorial Park in College Station where 128 teams are set to compete. Pool play for Division III begins at 1 p.m.