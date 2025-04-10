Three Rivers names Jesse Garcia new Football Head Coach for 2025 season

THREE RIVERS, Texas — The Three Rivers School Board voted and approved Jesse Garcia to be named the new Athletic Director and Football Head Coach on Wednesday.

"My family and I are very thankful and blessed for this opportunity," Garcia said. "We are excited to be a part of this great community and serve the student athletes of Bulldog Nation! Time to continue to work and keep setting the bar high."

Garcia takes over for Brent Kornegay who left the district for Johnson City to be closer to family. This is Garcia's first head coaching role, but he has plenty of experience having served 14 years as an Offensive Coordinator (Three Rivers: 2024 under Kornegay, Orange Grove: 2019-23 and 2009-2015, Kingsville 2016-2018).

"We are pleased to announce the selection of Coach Jesse Garcia to lead our Bulldog student athletes," Three Rivers Superintendent Les Dragon said. "Coach Garcia will continue the tradition and work ethic that our community has instilled in us."

We wish Jesse Garcia and his family the best of luck.