Three Rivers' Carranza named Game Changer in week 2 of 2024

THREE RIVERS, Texas — Our KRIS 6 week two Game Changer of the Week was a jack of all trades Friday night, Three Rivers (2-0) senior Xavier Carranza.

"Obviously he high pointed the ball," Carranza," Brent Kornegay, Three Rivers football head coach, said. "Then he had some blockers in front of him. He took it all the way across the grain and ended up scoring. To have an interception for 82 yards that's pretty amazing."

Before week 2 of his senior season, the 3-year varsity starter had never hauled in a pick 6 interception.

"Oh yeah I just knew. It was like the perfect moment," Three Rivers defensive back and wide receiver, said. "Then I just saw everything. It was good."

That wasn't the only pick 6 Carranza snagged. He also scored from 18 yards out to put Three Rivers up 22-0 against Nixon-Smiley. The Bulldogs won 30-16.

"Humble, hard working, great kid. Does everything that you ask him to do," Kornegay said. "He's really embraced us as newcomers coming in here different coaching staff."

A leader by example. Carranza also tallied 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery and 2 extra point kicks.

"Being there for my teammates when they need me,"Carranza said. "I mean it means everything. It's my last year. I just got to go all out."

The Bulldogs have a road trip this Friday to La Pryor. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

UIL 2A-DI District 16

Freer

Premont

Refugio

Riviera Kaufer

Santa Maria

Skidmore-Tynan

Three Rivers