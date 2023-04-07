Three London Pirates sign National Letter of Intent

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three London Pirates signed their National Letter of Intent to play college sports on Thursday.

Ames Buchanon inked his commitment to play tennis for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

"I think all of my coaches have prepared me. I mean I have been hitting at the athletic club with a bunch of ex-college players at the division 1 and highest level possible," Ames Buchanon, London senior tennis player, said. "I think I am pretty prepared, and I'm just excited to get started."

Parker Rhodes will play shortstop and utility player for Tyler Junior College softball.

"Thought JUCO would be my best opportunity with my age," Parker Rhoden, London senior shortstop/utility player, said. "I knew and I felt like I had a lot more room for development, and knew that I could be a better player."

Rachel Graff adds a middle blocker to Texas Lutheran University's volleyball roster.

"Coach Fowler and Coach (Cathy (Taylor) are just amazing people, and we had a player from London come here before and go to TLU," Rachel Graff, London senior middle blocker, said. "I just knew that it was a great school, I knew that the people there were great and it's was just going to be an amazing community for me."