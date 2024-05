CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Coastal Bend baseball teams have advanced to the UIL Regional Semifinals, the fifth round of high school playoffs, Calallen, London and Falfurrias.

UIL 4A

Calallen vs. Boerne

Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at SAISD Complex

Game2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Whataburger Field

Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 7 p.m. at TBD