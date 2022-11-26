Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Fever

Actions

Third-round playoff high school football scores and highlights

Friday Night Fever
FILE
Friday Night Fever
Friday Night Fever
Posted at 9:49 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 22:57:12-05

5A-D1Final
Veterans Memorial (11-2)49
McAllen 14
5A- DIIScore
Flour Bluff (9-3)-
SA Veterans Memorial -

4A-DI Final
Calallen (13-0)31
Somerset (10-2)17
3A-D1Final
Taft13
Poth 55
2A-DI Final
Refugio (11-1)53
Ganado (9-3)17
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Holiday Special Section