Third-round playoff high school football scores and highlights
By:
Naidy Escobar
,
Larissa Liska
Posted at 9:49 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 22:57:12-05
|5A-D1
|Final
|Veterans Memorial (11-2)
|49
|McAllen
|14
|5A- DII
|Score
|Flour Bluff (9-3)
|-
|SA Veterans Memorial
|-
|4A-DI
|Final
|Calallen (13-0)
|31
|Somerset (10-2)
|17
|3A-D1
|Final
|Taft
|13
|Poth
|55
|2A-DI
|Final
|Refugio (11-1)
|53
|Ganado (9-3)
|17
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.