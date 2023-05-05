Thibodeaux delivers 17 strikeouts leading Calallen, Flour Bluff and Lady Cats lead Area series

Watch Now
Thibodeaux delivers 17 strikeouts to lead Calallen, Flour Bluff and the Lady Cats take lead in Area series
Posted at 10:52 PM, May 04, 2023
The Calallen Lady Cats and Flour Bluff Lady Hornets took a one game series lead in the Area Round of playoffs on Thursday.

Calallen defeated Sinton 17-3 led by freshman starting pitcher Jordyn Thibodeaux who delivered 17 strikeouts in 7 innings pitched, while allowing 3 hits and 3 runs and 3 walks. She also added to her campaign by hitting two home runs in the game.

Lady Cats' Megan Geyer went 4-for-6 at the plate and Audryna Almaraz went 3-for-4 to lead the offense.

Flour Bluff defeated Harlingen South 11-5 led by Emily Mayo. She wasted no opportunities driving in 5 runners on 3 at-bats. She hit two home runs. Nevaeh Lanter gave Flour Bluff an early lead on a solo homer in the first frame. Kaitlynn Frakes added another home run in the sixth inning.

Lady Hornets' pitcher Jade Moreno went 7 innings, allowing 5 runs on 8 hits and striking out 7.

Flour Bluff vs. South Harlingen series
Game 2: Fri. 6:30 PM @ Flour Bluff
Game 3 (if necessary): Sat. 11 AM @ Harlingen South

Calallen vs. Sinton series
Game 2: Fri. 6:30 PM @ Calallen
Game 3 (if necessary): Sat. 1 PM @ Sinton

