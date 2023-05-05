Thibodeaux delivers 17 strikeouts leading Calallen, Flour Bluff and Lady Cats lead Area series

The Calallen Lady Cats and Flour Bluff Lady Hornets took a one game series lead in the Area Round of playoffs on Thursday.

Calallen defeated Sinton 17-3 led by freshman starting pitcher Jordyn Thibodeaux who delivered 17 strikeouts in 7 innings pitched, while allowing 3 hits and 3 runs and 3 walks. She also added to her campaign by hitting two home runs in the game.

SHE'S A FRESHMAN! @Calallen_SBall starting pitcher Jordyn Thibodeaux (@JordynThib55502) dished out 17 K's and added 2 home runs at the plate in the UIL 4A Area game 1 matchup against Sinton. #KRIS6Sports @KRIS6sports @calallenhs pic.twitter.com/6gI3BnRTnH — Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) May 5, 2023

Lady Cats' Megan Geyer went 4-for-6 at the plate and Audryna Almaraz went 3-for-4 to lead the offense.

Flour Bluff defeated Harlingen South 11-5 led by Emily Mayo. She wasted no opportunities driving in 5 runners on 3 at-bats. She hit two home runs. Nevaeh Lanter gave Flour Bluff an early lead on a solo homer in the first frame. Kaitlynn Frakes added another home run in the sixth inning.

Lady Hornets' pitcher Jade Moreno went 7 innings, allowing 5 runs on 8 hits and striking out 7.

Flour Bluff vs. South Harlingen series

Game 2: Fri. 6:30 PM @ Flour Bluff

Game 3 (if necessary): Sat. 11 AM @ Harlingen South

Calallen vs. Sinton series

Game 2: Fri. 6:30 PM @ Calallen

Game 3 (if necessary): Sat. 1 PM @ Sinton