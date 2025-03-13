Thibodeaux deals no-hitter in 10-0 non-district win over Ingleside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Lady Cats earned a tough non-district win over Ingleside before UIL District 31-4A softball begins. The final score was 10-0, but it was tied at 0 going into the fourth inning. Junior pitcher Jordyn Thibodeaux dealt 13 strikeouts and pitched a no-hitter.

Kayden Trevino opened scoring in the fourth inning on and RBI single. The Lady Cats added two more runs in the fifth with a solo home run from Thibodeaux and Meador. Calallen scored 4 runs in the fourth inning and added 5 more in the fifth including a 3-run homer by Kylie Butcher.

Thibodeaux earned the win on the bump, pitching a complete game. She only allowed 2 walks and struck out 13 batters.