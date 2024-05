SINTON, Texas — The UIL 4A No. 3 Calallen Lady Cats held off Ingleside 4-1 in their Area single-game playoff matchup on Friday in Sinton.

Calallen pitcher Jordyn Thibodeaux struck out 10 batters, only gave up 3 hits and 1 run over 6.2 innings.

Lady Cats senior Megan Geyer went 3-for-3 at the plate hitting a single in the sixth, third and fifth innings.

Up next, Calallen will play the winner of Alice and Devine in the third round.