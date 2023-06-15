The day in the life of Hooks' mascot Sammy the Seagull

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger Field is home to two of the coolest mascots in the Coastal Bend, Rusty Hook and Sammy the Seagull. The Corpus Christi Hooks are celebrating both on June 17 for National Mascot Day.

"Rusty and Sammy have been here since opening day in 2005," Val Chapa, Hooks Ballpark Entertainment Manager, said. "You know they have their favorite spots around the ballpark. Sammy's being the left field pole where he keeps his nest up there."

KRIS 6 Sports Director Larissa Liska spent the day with Sammy to see what it's like at the ballpark when the team is on a road trip.

If you have any photos with mascots around the Coastal Bend from Izzy the Islander to high school sports, please post them on Saturday, June 17 to highlight their effort and enthusiasm by using the hashtag #KRIS6Sports and #NationalMascotDay.