Thanksgiving tradition rallies the Wildcats

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The No. 2 Calallen Wildcats have a special almost annual tradition that dates back to 1985. The 31st Thanksgiving night pep rally.

Fathers of the seniors hiked up their skirts and showed of their dance and stunt skills, while the moms put on jerseys, lined up for a play and found the endzone. All in good fun to celebrate the Wildcats achievements before they play the Somerset Bulldogs on Friday in a UIL 4A-D1 round three playoff duel.

"It should be pretty funny to see them do the little, I think they're doing how we break it out in pre-game. So that should be funny to see them clap it up and everything," Grant Taylor, Calallen senior center, said. "It's been a great season. Undefeated so far and I think we have a few more weeks to go, so I'm excited and we just need to keep executing."

Calallen and Somerset meet up in Beeville on Friday. The game starts at 3 p.m. The last time Calallen hit the undefeated 12 win mark was five years ago.

