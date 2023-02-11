Texas State Aquarium dolphins make Super Bowl LVII selection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, and it's always fun to root for a team.

As of Friday the Eagles are 1.5 point favorites, but does everybody agree? Earlier today, we got some guidance from some underwater friends.

"They have their own personalities and that is a great way that we as trainers get to learn and know them better," Sophia Timmons, Texas State Aquarium Marine Mammal Trainer, said. "A lot of our dolphins they really just enjoy that time working with their trainers and that personal relationship that we can build."

Then it was time for the dolphins, Shadow, Schooner, Liko and Merlin to make their Super Bowl selection.

First option was the Chiefs, and it was a no for all four. Looks like these dolphins are Eagles fans, because they all agreed on the team from Philly.

"I'm going to go against what I think what our dolphins picked, and I'm going to go for Kansas City," Timmons said.

The dolphins are just some of the fascinating marine life at the Aquarium with more to come very soon.

"This spring we have our Wildlife Rescue Center that is opening here at the Aquarium," Timmons said. "We are very excited to see how we are able to help Texas wildlife."

The Texas State Aquarium will post the otter's Super Bowl selection on their Facebook page on Saturday. Super Bowl Sunday kicks off at 5:30 p.m. in Arizona.