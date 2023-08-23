Texas A&M-Kingsville ranked third in Lone Star Conference football preseason poll

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M - Kingsville Javelinas enter the 2023 football season projected to finish third in the NCAA DII Lone Star Conference.

Last season TAMUK accumulated an overall (7-5) record that ended with a trip to the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl, where they fell to East Central University 38-21. It was the first time the Javelinas achieved a winning record since 2016.

"For those first seven games we learned how to practice when we are on top. When everything is going right. How to practice when we come back off of a good 7-win streak," TAMUK senior wide receiver and West Oso alum Craig Clemons said. "We have to learn how to keep that turnover going through those next five losses that I don't think that happens where we just stay the course and stay balanced out instead of even keeled."

Clemons and his receiver corps will benefit from Weslaco native Jacob Cavazos returning at quarterback. Fourth-year head coach Mike Salinas likes the chemistry they've built together leading up to this year.

"I think just another year under his belt of experience is going to help us tremendously," Salinas said. "He's very comfortable with our offense. Understands what we want to do."

The Javelinas kickoff their season with a road trip to Grand Junction, Colorado. The game against Colorado Mesa is set for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m.