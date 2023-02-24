Watch Now
Texas A&M-Kingsville men's and women's basketball hold off Dustdevils
Posted at 10:53 PM, Feb 23, 2023
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville men's and women's basketball barely held off Lone Star Conference opponent Texas A&M-International on Thursday. The Javelinas men won 71-68 and the women won 72-70.

The TAMUK men were led by Dillon Gooding's 25 points followed by Isaiah Payne with 11 and Kavon Booker contributed 10.

The Javelinas are on the road this Saturday with a rematch against Texas A&M-International in Laredo. The men tipoff at 3 p.m. and the women start at 1 p.m.

Will Chayer
TAMUK senior and Veterans Memorial alum Will Chayer cuts down the nets after helping the Javelinas win the Lone Star Conference East division.

