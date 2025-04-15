Texas A&M-Corpus Christi welcomes Toyelle Wilson as women's basketball head coach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi had some big shoes to fill when Royce Chadwick retired as the women's basketball head coach after 13 years. The university found their answer in Toyelle Wilson, who brings an impressive resume to Corpus Christi as the fifth head coach in program history.

Wilson has accumulated 110 career wins and five postseason appearances throughout her seven seasons as a head coach. She most recently led SMU for four years. She also served 13 years as an assistant coach where she made 13 NCAA Tournaments with two runs to the Sweet 16, four to the Elite Eight, and the National Championship Title in 2019.

The new Islanders coach emphasized a culture built on three core values: alignment, preparation and accountability, and commitment and connection.

"I love the tradition, two the people and three the location. I mean you can't outsell a beach you know," Wilson said. "Seriously though, Dr. (Kelly) Miller, Adrian (Rodriguez), Cassi (Rozanski), Eric (Schultz) everyone I've encountered have been amazing people and you can tell they love what they do."

Wilson's coaching journey includes learning from several accomplished mentors in women's basketball. She worked with Cynthia Cooper when she was at Prairie View A&M, Kim Mulkey at Baylor (who is now leading LSU), and Kim Barnes Arico at Michigan.

"I've had amazing coaches that have believed in me and brought me on their staff, but just thankful for all of the coaches along the way," Wilson said. "Then my first coach that gave me an opportunity, Sal Buscaglia out there at Robert Morris. He really taught me the game and really believed in me to be a coach."

Wilson's head coaching journey began at Prairie View A&M from 2010-13 where she led the Lady Panthers to three consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament Championships. She earned SWAC Coach of the Year honors twice and helped elevate Prairie View's national profile through both athletic and academic excellence. Prior to accepting the head coach position, Wilson was the Panthers' top assistant for four years and spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Robert Morris University.

The Voorhees, New Jersey native earned a bachelor's degree in business management from Manhattan College in 2003 and was a four-year letter-winner for the women's basketball team. She was a team captain and earned Defensive Player of the Year honors while leading the Jaspers to an NCAA Tournament berth and a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship in 2003.