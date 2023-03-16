Texas A&M-Corpus Christi names Adrian Rodriguez the Director of Athletics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders named Adrian Rodriguez as their new the Director of Athletics, replacing Jon Palumbo. Rodriguez previously served in an interim role since Nov. 2022 where he experienced great success.

"I mean it doesn't get bigger than this. We're on the big stage here. I mean I'm visiting with you (Larissa) from Birmingham, Alabama. Taking on the University of Alabama, the number 1-seed in the tournament. You know, it's just been an amazing time to be an Islander," Rodriguez said. "We're excited about all that we have going on in Islander athletics. It's just exciting for campus, for Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend."

As interim, Rodriguez maintained the championship culture that has become the hallmark of Islanders Athletics as both the men's and women's basketball programs won conference titles. He brings six years of NCAA and NJCAA coaching experience and two decades of higher education leadership to the position.

Prior to his interim role as AD, Rodriguez was the Vice President for Student Engagement and Success (SEAS).