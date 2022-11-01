Palumbo steps down as TAMU-CC Islanders Athletic Director

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders had a very successful athletic season, and some of that success stemmed from the leadership of Athletic Director Jon Palumbo.

Last week he announced his soon departure from the Islanders. Palumbo will assume the role of Executive Deputy AD at Georgia Tech. Last season alone, TAMU-CC captured a school record seven Southland Conference championships, and sent five teams to NCAA postseason competition. The university earned its first ever SLC Women's All-Sport Award and achieved the school's all-time best finished in the SLC Commissioner's Cup.

Plus, the men's basketball program captured the 2022 SLC tournament championship and punched their ticket to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2007 under first-year head coach Steve Lutz.

He dedicated four years with TAMU-CC. Palumbo is thankful for his time at the island and the guidance he has received from President/CEO doctor Kelly Miller.

"My staff, coaches, student athletes have worked so hard and I'm so grateful for them," said Palumbo. "For everything they've done, but I do believe that it's a great opportunity for the next person to come in and build on the foundation that's been laid and I think the best is yet to come for the Islanders."

Also in 2021-22, the Islanders were honored with their first Southland Conference Academic Performance award that is given to the program with the best four-year NCAA Academic Progress Rate. TAMU-CC student-athletes achieved a 3.0+ GPA for 16 straight semesters and performed 2,778 hours of community service.

Palumbo's last day as the Islanders Athletic Director is November 10, 2022. Adrian Rodriguez, the VP for Student Engagement and Success will temporarily serve as interim director. A nationwide search for the next Director of Athletics at TAMU-cc will be launched in the near future.