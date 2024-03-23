Texas A&M-Corpus Christi falls to USC 87-55 in first trip to NCAA Tournament

LOS ANGELES, California — 16-seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi fell to 1-seed USC 87-55 in the Islanders first trip to the NCAA Tournament in womens basketball program history. Corpus Christi ended the season with a (23-9) record.

Senior Mireia Aguado led TAMU-CC with 15 points followed by grad student Alecia Westbrook with 12. Westbrook nearly had a double in her last game as an Islander with 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists.

USC got out strong outscoring Corpus Christi 21-4 in the first quarter. Corpus Christi battled back in the second quarter overpowering USC 16-15.

The Trojans starting five was tough to stop as four ended the game in double figures. Freshman phenom totaled 23 points as well as her teammate McKenzie Forbes. Kayla Padilla and Raya Marshall added 10 points each. Marshall earned a double-double with 11 rebounds.

Islanders head coach Royce Chadwick finished his 40th season as a collegiate head coach with 750 career wins. The 2023-24 season marked his 12th with the Islanders. His first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 23 years since his time at Stephen F. Austin.