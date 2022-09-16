Taft defeats Robstown 63-27 on Game Night South Texas

The Taft Greyhounds (2-2) defeated the Robstown Cotton Pickers (3-1) 63-27 on Thursday in our week four Game Night South Texas matchup.

Robstown freshman running back Isaiah Hernandez scored first bulldozing his way up the middle. Taft junior quarterback Johnny "Jay Jay Acosta" and senior Joshua Suarez led the Greyhounds with three touchdowns each. Both playmakers bringing a lot of speed.

Up next, Taft opens up district against the Odem Owls (3-0) who are looking for their first win of the season in week four.