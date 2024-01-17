Taft boys and Aransas Pass girls undefeated in UIL 3A district 29

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Panthers hosted the Taft Greyhounds for a UIL 3A district 29 high school basketball duel on Tuesday.

The Taft boys took an early lead and never looked back, winning 63-54. Greyhounds 6-foot-3 junior Jordan Villalobos led the floor with 29 points.

"Oh we just needed to execute and take it to them," Villalobos, Taft power forward. "We just had to beat the press most of the time. We just need to get ready to get that district title."

The Aransas Pass girls defeated the Taft Lady Greyhounds 61-31. Jocelyn Cole and her Lady Panther teammate Raina Scott ended the game with 19 points.

"Our defense will really push onto our offense, and if our offense is doing good we pick it up on defense," Jocelyn Cole, Aransas Pass senior shooting guard, said. "We hit the boards, we get steals and that will lead to fast breaks and shooting three's. Then our offense will get a flow. It will be really good."

Up next, Aransas Pass is on the road to Mathis and Taft hosts Goliad on Friday, Jan. 19.

TAFT BOYS BASKETBALL

Jordan Villalobos- 29

David Davis - 14

Trae Garcia - 13

Gilbert Hinojosa - 4

Andrew Martinez - 3

ARANSAS PASS BOYS BASKETBALL

Garrett Bennett - 17

Frankie Santiago - 14

Joey Figueroa - 9

Kason Coronado - 6

Augustus Hayes - 5

Connor Cortesio- 2

TAFT GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jojo Aparicio - 15

Vivi Montoya - 8

Ali Torres - 4

Yaneli Rios - 4