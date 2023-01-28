Stingrays bringing the Sting to AT&T Center Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The School of Science and Technology varsity girls and boys basketball teams will challenge the Corpus Christi Badgers this Saturday, Jan. 28 in San Antonio, at the AT&T Center.

"Once I got the okay and got the invitation I sent it to the families," Jaime Peres, Stingrays Athletic Coordinator and basketball head coach, said. "Everybody was really excited. The administration at our schools were really excited."

This is not a playoff game. The Spurts Hardwood Series is an opportunity for the two schools to showcase their talent and compete in a large arena for all to see their skills on the court.

"We're just going to bring the sting and we're going to win," Stingrays players said. "Shoutout to coach. Thanks to our coach we get this opportunity. It's all him. He's the one who organized everything and really put us out there to be able to have this honor and go play out there and hopefully meet some people. We're going to show what we got and bring home a win."

The girls tipoff at noon and the boys follow around 1:15 p.m. Balcony tickets start at $25 and lower level tickets start at $50.