Steinbruck celebrates 87th victory at Flour Bluff, winningest head coach in program history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets (3-2) started UIL District 15 5A-DII play with a dominant 42-3 road victory over Edcouch-Elsa in week seven. A team effort that ended with four passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and two interceptions, but it was the historic win for head coach Chris Steinbruck that made it sweeter.

In his tenth season as the Flour Bluff head coach, Steinbruck earned his 87th victory to become the winningest coach in program history. Steinbruck is now (87-32) overall. He surpassed his mentor Darrell Andrus, who Steinbruck refers to like a brother.

Steinbruck joined Flour Bluff in July 2002 as an assistant coach under defensive coordinator Andrus. Then in 2005, Andrus took over as the Hornets' head coach until he handed the reins to Steinbruck in 2014. Over the last 20 years between the two coaches, the Hornets have averaged 9 wins a season.

"I think it's about taking care of people and the relationships. Nothing would be possible without these kids, and they're great kids," Steinbruck said. "Our coaches and then the support of the entire community. All of the people that supported the 2013 bond and helped improve facilities to give us the resources that we need to be succesful. Everybody had a part in that."

Up next, Flour Bluff hosts Mercedes for a UIL District 15 5A-DII matchup at Hornet Stadium. Flour Bluff is celebrating homecoming.

Flour Bluff 42, Edcouch Elsa 3

A HUGE CONGRATULATIONS TO COACH STEINBRUCK ON BECOMING THE WINNINGEST COACH IN THE HISTORY OF THE PROGRAM!!!!! 🏈🔥 pic.twitter.com/OYtlq0pXCx — Flour Bluff Athletics (@bluff_sports) October 7, 2023

Head Coach Darrell Andrus

2005: 12-1-0 (District Champion)

2006: 10-3-0

2007: 8-4-0

2008: 9-3-0

2009: 11-2-0 (District Champion)

2010: 5-6-0

2011: 8-5-0

2012: 13-1-0 (District Champion)

2013: 10-2-0 (District Champion)

Head Coach Chris Steinbruck

2014: 12-1-0 (District Champion)

2015: 6-4-0

2016: 6-6-0

2017: 10-2-0

2018: 9-4-0

2019: 8-4-0

2020: 11-2-0

2021: 12-3-0

2022: 10-4-0 (District Champion)