CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The matchups for the State Quarterfinals fourth round of high school football playoffs are set. So far, three Coastal Bend teams are left.

5A-DI

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North (13-0) vs. Veterans Memorial (11-2)

4A-DI

Friday at 7:30 p.m. Boerne (13-0) vs. Calallen (13-0) at Alamo Stadium, San Antonio