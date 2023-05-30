State bound Calallen softball invested in family

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For at least the fifth time in Coastal Bend softball history, two teams have advanced to the state tournament. The Calallen Lady Cats are making their third appearance in five years, and this season their unique team chemistry plays a major factor to their recent success.

When Calallen softball says they're a family, they mean it. There are four pairs of family members on the Lady Cats roster: (sisters) Audyna Almaraz and Alaunah Almaraz, (cousins) Jordyn Thibodeaux and Braelyn Bailey, (aunt/niece) head coach Teresa Lentz and outfielder Mia Flores and (cousins) pitching coach Vianca Pesina and outfielder Kayden Trevino.

Trevino says her batting improved after learning how to hit off her cousin, Calallen pitching coach Pesina.

"It's a lot funner to know because I'm more comfortable with her," Trevino said. "It was easier to get into the hang and know the girls and know the coaches because she was there to help me."

For Mia Flores, being related to the head coach has it's perks and obstacles.

"Be honest," head coach Lentz said.

"A lot more pressure than normal, if she wasn't my aunt," said Flores.

"Through the highs and lows of coaching a family member it's still worth it, and I've told her this," Lentz said. "She's a big reason of my why and why I'm here."

The Almaraz sisters have played together since they were 6-years-old, and when they're on the field together it's like they're on the same frequency.

"She'll tell me something and I'll be like oh okay I'll do that," Alaunah Almaraz, Calallen junior first and third baseman, said. "We just get on the same page."

Two years ago, when the Lady Cats finished as state runner-up, Alaunah's sister watched from the stands.

"There's like pictures of us crying into each other's arms," Audyna Almaraz, Calallen freshman catcher, said. "Us talking saying like we're going to go win it."

Calallen freshmen Braelyn Bailey and Jordyn Thibodeax witnessed the Lady Cats' other runner-up finish in 2019.

"I was like we need to be on that field because it's just going to be great," Braelyn Bailey, Calallen freshman first baseman, said.

"We've been with this team just dreaming about playing at state," Jordyn Thibodeaux, Calallen freshman pitcher, said. "Playing with Coach (Teresa) Lentz. Just playing together."

Now the Lady Cats are going back to state for their third trip in five seasons. This time looking to bring home the title.

"To have that support community and family, and hopefully we just represent everybody well," Lentz said. "That's all we want to do is show how good South Texas is."

4A State Schedule

Semifinal - Calallen (28-6-2) vs. Aubrey (34-7), Thursday at 7 p.m.

Championship - Saturday at 10 a.m.

