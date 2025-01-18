St. John Paul II's Ella Garcia surpasses 1,000 points; Centurions win 51-12

St. John Paul II girls basketball overpowered New Braunfels Christian 51-12 on Friday in TAPPS 4A district 5. Junior point guard Ella Garcia led the floor with 25 points, including three 3 pointers. Grace Becker scored 8 points.

Before the game, Garcia celebrated surpassing 1,000 career points.

"This is a huge accomplishment. I've worked really hard, I put in extra work and I'm just really proud to be able to reach this," said Garcia. "My coach he puts in the extra work with me and he's always there to train more when I need it."