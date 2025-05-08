South Texas welcomes professional soccer with CCFC launch event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi FC will celebrate its move to professional soccer with a special launch event on May 10, marking a historic milestone for South Texas sports.

The event will bring together Mayor Paulette Guajardo, Corpus Christi City Council members, USL representatives, and club leadership to highlight the team's advancement to League One and its significance for the Gulf Coast region.

"This is not just about soccer—it's about inspiring a generation, uniting a city, and building a legacy," said Dr. Kingsley Okonkwo, Owner of Corpus Christi FC. "Our mission has always been bigger than the game. We are here to change lives, create opportunities, and bring world-class soccer to our community. The best is yet to come."

The United Soccer League awarded a League One franchise to Corpus Christi FC last October, establishing the only professional sports organization and first professional soccer team in the Texas Coastal Bend region.

The May 10 launch coincides with the Sharks' League Two home game against Corinthians FC and represents a significant step forward for soccer in South Texas.

Fans attending the event can secure their place in the club's history by placing deposits for season tickets to the inaugural League One season. These deposits, available at https://www.ccprofessionalsoccer.com/ticket-deposits/, will provide supporters with early access to season tickets.

Founded with a mission to grow soccer and enhance youth development, Corpus Christi FC's advancement to USL League One creates a direct pathway to professional soccer for local talent while giving fans a stronger voice in the national soccer conversation.

All home games will be played at the Corpus Christi Multi-Sport Complex and Stadium, which will serve as both the team's home venue and a year-round community resource for sports, events, and youth development throughout the Coastal Bend.

"Corpus Christi FC has done a wonderful job building a team, developing a fanbase, and building a community around soccer as part of League Two. That solid foundation has put the club in a positive position to grow and thrive in USL League One," said Lee O'Neill, president of USL League One. "We're excited to continue on the journey to bring professional soccer to Corpus Christi, and we look forward to the opening of the Multi-Sport Complex, which will serve as a true community asset and provide a world-class soccer stadium and an elite training facility for the club's players and local athletes."

Fans unable to attend games in person can watch every match via live streams on CBS and ESPN+.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

