Snody breaks district record 13 feet 7.5 inches, Gregory-Portland sweeps girls pole vault

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory-Portland senior Madison Snody is soaring to new heights for her high school finale. She broke the UIL District 29-5A pole vault record clearing 13 feet 7 1/2 inches.

The University of Kansas commit battled back from an injury last year, and never looked back starting with a Nike Indoor Nationals appearance in New York.

"It felt really good," Snody said. "It was something that I had been working really hard for. After really all my jumps today felt really good, so I was really confident going into 13'7.5". Then I just kind of did the same thing and PR'd."

The previous district record was 13 feet 6 inches. Snody's next goal is to break the Gregory-Portland school record set by Riley Floerke at 13 feet 9 inches.

G-P swept girls pole vault as Snody finished first, followed by Tristen Grimes at 12 feet and Bailey Mitchell at 11 feet 6 inches.

The UIL District 29-5A track meet ends on Thursday with the running event finals. The sprint relay starts at 4 p.m. at Cabaniss Field.