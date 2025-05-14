Six Flour Bluff senior athletes sign college commitments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six senior Flour Bluff High School athletes celebrated their college signing day surrounded by family and friends as they committed to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Andre Mimms, a slot receiver and special teams football player who broke two single season records with 1,447 reception yards and 20 touchdowns, will stay in Texas at Nelson University.

"I just want to represent Flour Bluff just because all of the coaches inspired me to work hard," Mimms said.

Two runners, Libni Gutierrez and Kirra Phillips, will be competing at Dallas Baptist University. Gutierrez will join as a sprinter, while Phillips plans to run cross country in the fall and the 1,500 meter run and 800 meters in track.

"It's an honor to represent Flour Bluff. I love this school and I love this team. Dallas Baptist the community is amazing. Everybody there is super nice, the campus is beautiful and I'm excited to have a Christian based education," Phillips said.

Hailey Adami signed to play tennis at Kansas Wesleyan University. Plus, two Hornets soccer defenders also made their college commitments official. Carlos Lara chose the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain, while Clay Addison will join Hardin Simmons University.