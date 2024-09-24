Sinton's Triston Handson and Mykha Green named Game Changer in week 4 of 2024

SINTON, Texas — In Sinton when you're top running back Derek Garcia is out, the mentality is next man up. Quarterback Triston Handson and his speedy running back/reciever Mykha Green ran all over Gregory-Portland and that's why they are our Game Changer of the Week.

"Triston and Mykha are highly competitive," Michael Troutman, Sinton football head coach, said. "They understand the game. They understand what we're trying to accomplish out there.

No matter who's on the field for Sinton, there's one word to describe their backfield.

"Really dangerous," Green said. "It gets used throughout the team very well, and when you have good blocks you can really do a lot of things with that backfield."

Last week, Green totaled 172 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 carries. Plus, the junior added 53 receiving yards on 4 catches.

"Very fun whenever you break those long runs, especially when you get the good blocks," Green said. "Then they just combine and you get a far run. Maybe even a touchdown."

It all starts with Sinton's powerful lineman in front of quarterback Triston Handson. The 6-foot-2 senior completed 16 of 24 passes for 208 yards, but his bread and butter was in the redzone. He rushed for 146 yards and 4 touchdowns.

"I would say the weight room," Handson said. "Being able to lift and you've got everyone trying to tackle you. Just keep moving your feet and pumping your feet."

The Pirates are undefeated going into week 5. The last time they were (4-0) was in 2017 when they won six straight. Sinton still remembers last year's start when they lost week one 23-16.

"It's an honor to be honest," Handson said. "Not everyone can be (4-0). Last year we came up short against Beeville, but this year is a different year."

Sinton will kickoff our Game of the Week against the Miller Buccaneers on Friday at 7 p.m. Catch the highlights on the Friday Night Fever.

SINTON PIRATES (4-0)

Week 1: Sinton 48, Beeville 8

Week 2: Sinton 35, Calhoun 21

Week 3: Sinton 42, Alice 12

Week 4: Sinton 42, Gregory-Portland 27

