Sinton's Moody deals 11 strikeouts in revenge 3-1 victory over Beeville

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Pirates held off Beeville 3-1 in a UIL district 30-4A revenge game. Sinton's pitcher Aidan Moody dealt 11 strikeouts in 7 innings. He only gave up 2 hits, both in the seventh frame.

Pirates batter Kash Wood led the way going 2-for-3 at the plate, bringing home 2 RBI and 1 run including a solo homer.

Beeville pitcher Tyler Lang went 6 innings, surrendering 3 runs on 7 hits while striking out 8 and walking 2 batters.