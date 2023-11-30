Sinton's dominant defense leads Pirates to Fourth Round of playoffs

SINTON, Texas — Sinton is one of three coastal bend football teams playing in the fourth round of UIL playoffs. The Pirates have put together a strong (10-2) season, and a lot of their success comes from the strength of their defense.

Sinton's defense is back to work after dominating their third round playoff game against Navarro. The Pirates won 50-14, but the defense only gave up one touchdown.

"We completely shut them out basically on defense, and if we keep playing with that physicality and that mentality," Rob Thomas, Sinton senior wide receiver and safety, said. "Just go out there and punch them in the mouth. I think we can keep going. Keep rolling."

Rob Thomas leads the Pirates with 7 interceptions this season, followed by Ethan Perez with 3.

"I know my front seven is going to put pressure on the QB's," Thomas said. "Most of my interceptions have been from pressure on the QB. I know that I have to thank them for all of the hard work they do in the trenches."

The Pirates defense plays with a Make 'Em Quit mentality, especially up front.

"My favorite part is we fly around to the ball," Nate Mutchler, Sinton junior linebacker, said. "We make a lot of plays and our defense it's kind of based off of our players doing their own job. We're not selfish and we just play as a team."

Practice has played a huge factor for Sinton's secondary going up against their talented receivers like Jacoby James.

"We make each other better everyday at practice, so it works in the game," Ethan Perez, Sinton senior cornerback, said. "In the game I know my receivers are capable of scoring a touchdown. It gives us confidence to go out there on defense and stop them."

The last time the Pirates advanced to the fourth round of playoffs was in 2015. A legacy that Thomas would like to surpass. He has learned a lot from his dad, also named Rob, who was an all-State center and linebacker at Sinton. In 1990 Rob's dad was part of the Pirates team that made it to the State Semifinals, and the year after as a senior Sinton made it to the State Quarterfinals.

"It means a lot that he played here. I've got to live up to the legacy I would say," Thomas said. "Try to better than him. Hopefully I get to that point and that we can just go out there and play this game that everybody loves in Sinton, TX."

Sinton will battle undefeated Wimberley (13-0) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Southwest Legacy Stadium near San Antonio.

