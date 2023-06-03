Sinton survives wild three game series over Boerne, headed back to state tournament

In the words of Saturday Night Live's Stefon, "This series had everything."

Passed balls, errors and ejections to boot, the Sinton Pirates survived a series with the Boerne Greyhounds— winning 2-1, as they advance to the UIL Class 4A State Tournament to defend their crown.

An electric game two that saw the Greyhounds beat the Pirates 8-5 in extra innings, set up the late night clobbering Sinton was able to lay down on Boerne to punch their ticket to state.

A game three 8-0 shutout from Sinton sends the Pirates to Austin, and luckily, with their starters back after game two saw a few players — and coaches — get tossed from the action.

In the bottom of the fourth in game two, Jaquae Stewart was ruled out on a liner for a double that Sinton argued it was not.

Stewart collected his glove, ran past the umpire and his coach on his way to the field, spoke out loud, and was tossed from the contest.

The same happened to the newly dubbedGatorade Texas Player of the Year Blake Mitchell in the second game.

Mitchell was intentionally walked after a passed ball allowed the Pirates to cut the Greyhound lead, 3-5 in the bottom of the seventh.

A "high bat flip" got the 1st round MLB prospect tossed, and that warranted more words from coaches.

Two Pirates assistant coaches were then also thrown out of the game.

Even after Mitchell was thrown out, the bases were loaded for the Pirates in the seventh.

With two outs, Marco Gonzales beat out a throw to first, that was lost by the Greyhound first baseman. That allowed two more runs to score to tie the game.

The play that tied the game:#txhsbaseball pic.twitter.com/k3ZfKqhBaS — KRIS 6 Sports (@KRIS6sports) June 2, 2023

The Greyhounds fired back in the top of the ninth, putting three runs on the board to end game two.

Despite being without Stewart and Mitchell, the Pirates were able to put together an absolute clinic from the jump in game three.

Let's let the tweets speak for themselves.

#4ABaseballKash Wood draws a walk.Gonzales steals third.Kaden McCoy rips a shot past the infield to score a run.Aiden Moody hits the same hole at short, scores another on a single.Runners at corners.Boerne - 0Sinton - 2BOTTOM 12 OUTS pic.twitter.com/MMpYJnsnyH — KRIS 6 Sports (@KRIS6sports) June 3, 2023

#4ABaseball An error on the throw from short to first scored two more runs for the Pirates. An infield fly ends the inning. Four runs scored for the Pirates in the 1st. Boerne - 0

Sinton - 4

END 1 pic.twitter.com/HGdyGZ61pa — KRIS 6 Sports (@KRIS6sports) June 3, 2023

An onslaught of offense from the Pirates, they scored five runs in the first two innings, and never looked back, 9-0.

The Pirates are headed back to the Class 4A UIL State Tournament, a year after clinching the title.

Because Stewart and Mitchell sat out in game three, they are eligible to play in the state semi-finals.

The state semi-finals will be on June 7, either at 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. at UFCU Disch Falk at the University of Texas.

